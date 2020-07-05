NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Short Interest Update

NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 3,466.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NTN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. 417,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,299. NTN Buzztime has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $6.75.

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter.

In other NTN Buzztime news, major shareholder Robert S. Ellin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $74,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,171 shares in the company, valued at $941,454.29.

NTN Buzztime Company Profile

NTN Buzztime, Inc provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is Buzztime Entertainment On Demand (BEOND) platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers.

