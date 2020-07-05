Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novus Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of ear, nose and throat products. The company’s platform consists of OP-01 Foam Platform and OP-02 Surfactant Program. Novus Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Irvine, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Novus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $0.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novus Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.78.

NASDAQ:NVUS opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. Novus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.45.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.31). Sell-side analysts forecast that Novus Therapeutics will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.51% of Novus Therapeutics worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

