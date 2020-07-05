Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

Get Novocure alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NVCR. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Novocure from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Novocure from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Novocure in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Novocure from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $60.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.67. Novocure has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 673.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $101.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. Novocure had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novocure will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $102,669.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,066.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 29,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $1,920,451.87. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 628,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,364,580.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,527 shares of company stock valued at $6,044,893 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,346,000 after purchasing an additional 73,981 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Novocure by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Novocure by 305.5% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 148,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 112,046 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 394.9% during the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 23,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 18,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 0.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 299,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novocure (NVCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.