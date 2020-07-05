Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Update

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 3,800.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.67% of Nortech Systems worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Nortech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NSYS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06. Nortech Systems has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.44 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 0.63%.

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. The company provides value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

