NOIA Network Price Hits $0.0161 (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. NOIA Network has a market cap of $4.32 million and $135,868.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NOIA Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00045043 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.89 or 0.05121034 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002718 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00017572 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00053131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002399 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,662,157 tokens. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

