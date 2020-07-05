Nimiq One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.78 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last week, Nimiq has traded up 41.2% against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN and HitBTC. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $19.79 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,049.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.80 or 0.02495173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.70 or 0.02438764 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00457214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00693426 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00062144 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00562448 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015939 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,002,253,991 coins and its circulating supply is 6,176,253,991 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

