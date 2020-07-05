Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Earns “Sell” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nextdecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.
Shares of NEXT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 50,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,625. Nextdecade has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Nextdecade by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nextdecade by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nextdecade by 219.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Nextdecade by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Nextdecade by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nextdecade
NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.
Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Nextdecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.