Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Earns “Sell” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nextdecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NEXT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 50,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,625. Nextdecade has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Analysts anticipate that Nextdecade will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Nextdecade by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nextdecade by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nextdecade by 219.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Nextdecade by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Nextdecade by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nextdecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

