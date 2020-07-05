Next.exchange Tops One Day Trading Volume of $601.00 (NEXT)

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Next.exchange token can now be bought for approximately $0.0847 or 0.00000896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Crex24. During the last week, Next.exchange has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Next.exchange has a market cap of $527,842.77 and $601.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00045074 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $463.25 or 0.05134879 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00018110 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00053327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00031527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002397 BTC.

About Next.exchange

Next.exchange is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 16,788,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 tokens. The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Next.exchange is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for Next.exchange is next.exchange

Next.exchange Token Trading

Next.exchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Next.exchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Next.exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

