NEXT.coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $699,641.45 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $699,641.45 and $760.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,035.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.28 or 0.02437945 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002186 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000194 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.88 or 0.00684835 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000465 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002846 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars.

