NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.63.

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

