Newton Hits Market Capitalization of $12.42 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. Newton has a total market cap of $12.42 million and approximately $507,173.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.39 or 0.01700459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00169779 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00051890 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000183 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00107740 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.