New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) Receives $38.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on NJR. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.40. 348,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,246. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average is $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $50.62.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.60 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

