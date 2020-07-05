New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Home (NYSE:NWHM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NYSE:NWHM opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 2.94. New Home has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61.
New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $132.03 million during the quarter. New Home had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.13%.
About New Home
The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.
Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for New Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.