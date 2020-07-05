New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Home (NYSE:NWHM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:NWHM opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 2.94. New Home has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $132.03 million during the quarter. New Home had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.13%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of New Home by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,488 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in New Home by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 107,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of New Home by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 115,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Home in the first quarter worth $295,000. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

