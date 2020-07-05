Neutrino Dollar Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.76 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Neutrino Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00011046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $13.41 million and $1.76 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.59 or 0.01398787 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000842 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010953 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007720 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000248 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011274 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Token Profile

USDN is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 13,415,134 tokens. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Neutrino Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

