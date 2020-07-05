Neutral Press Coverage Unlikely to Impact Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Stock Price

Press coverage about Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) has trended neutral this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tesco earned a coverage optimism score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $8.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.59. Tesco has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Tesco’s payout ratio is presently 94.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSCDY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC raised Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

