Neo (NEO) Reaches Market Cap of $686.49 Million

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $9.73 or 0.00107876 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, DragonEX, CoinEx and BigONE. During the last week, Neo has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $686.49 million and approximately $166.98 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.46 or 0.01701057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00169765 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00051896 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000183 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neo is neo.org

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, LBank, BitForex, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Coinrail, Ovis, BitMart, Kucoin, Bitfinex, OTCBTC, Koinex, Liquid, Cobinhood, Coinsuper, Tidebit, HitBTC, Exrates, TDAX, Allcoin, CoinEx, Coinnest, Bitinka, DragonEX, BigONE, OKEx, Upbit, Cryptopia, Huobi, Livecoin, CoinBene, Bittrex, CoinEgg, BCEX, Binance, Bibox, Switcheo Network and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.