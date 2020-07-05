Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 900 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 170 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $291.10 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $165.23 and a 12 month high of $299.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.41 and a 200 day moving average of $247.87. The firm has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.87, for a total transaction of $211,043.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,106,354.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 32,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $9,383,430.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 29,252 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,459.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,315 shares of company stock worth $85,041,266. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.23.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

