Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849,434 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 336.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,214,200,000 after acquiring an additional 43,464,551 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 123.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,463,732,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,838,000 after acquiring an additional 870,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,882,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,484,311,000 after acquiring an additional 658,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,736 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $76.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average of $72.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $95.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

