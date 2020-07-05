Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Position in First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,394 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.09% of First of Long Island worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLIC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in First of Long Island by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 30,625 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in First of Long Island by 5.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. First of Long Island has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In related news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $69,280. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First of Long Island stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. First of Long Island Corp has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $368.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average is $18.80.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

