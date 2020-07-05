Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 500 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 367.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 183.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.58 and a 200 day moving average of $100.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12 month low of $70.57 and a 12 month high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

RS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

