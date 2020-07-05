Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 840 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,620 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 69.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,644,538 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $201,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,258 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $188,169,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,215,078 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $185,710,000 after acquiring an additional 392,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,138,691 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $182,989,000 after acquiring an additional 77,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,380 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $221,770,000 after acquiring an additional 319,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average is $42.04. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.62.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

