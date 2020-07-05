Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 1,485 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1,563.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,559,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,874,000 after buying an additional 961,594 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,313,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,321,000 after buying an additional 3,217,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,807,000 after buying an additional 63,069 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,022,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,486,000 after buying an additional 334,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,651,000 after buying an additional 709,541 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.11.

STZ opened at $185.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,032.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

