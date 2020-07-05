Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Anaplan during the first quarter valued at $66,572,000. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anaplan during the first quarter valued at $52,761,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at $81,684,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Anaplan by 29.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,462,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth about $57,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLAN shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $38.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $74.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.95.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 48,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $1,780,198.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,410,799 shares in the company, valued at $51,762,215.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,489,305.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,047.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 223,034 shares of company stock valued at $9,891,700 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLAN stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. Anaplan Inc has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $63.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average of $46.63.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.59 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Anaplan Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

