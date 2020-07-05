Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2,624.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.77.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.08 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 54.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.