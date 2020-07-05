Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 1,450 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RCKT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.37. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

