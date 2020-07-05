Nebula AI (NBAI) Market Cap Reaches $390,579.07

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Nebula AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, DDEX and IDEX. Over the last week, Nebula AI has traded down 20% against the dollar. Nebula AI has a total market cap of $390,579.07 and approximately $3.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00044993 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.31 or 0.05123374 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002730 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017814 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00053113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Nebula AI Token Profile

NBAI is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,921,923,624 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official website is www.nebula-ai.com . Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nebula AI Token Trading

Nebula AI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebula AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

