nDEX (NDX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $149.00

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One nDEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. nDEX has a total market cap of $16,892.02 and approximately $149.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, nDEX has traded 34.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.22 or 0.01707525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00170570 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00052153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000184 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00108141 BTC.

About nDEX

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. nDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nDEXofficial . The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com

Buying and Selling nDEX

nDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

