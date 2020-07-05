NCR (NYSE:NCR) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NCR. Benchmark dropped their target price on NCR from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of NCR from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of NCR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NCR from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.13.

Shares of NCR opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47. NCR has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.69.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 46.19% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NCR will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR news, CAO Beth Potter sold 19,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $389,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,245,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in NCR by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

