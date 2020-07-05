Naviaddress (NAVI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $19,762.00

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Naviaddress has a market cap of $91,050.34 and approximately $19,762.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naviaddress token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00044984 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.86 or 0.05111342 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002728 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017783 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00053029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002397 BTC.

About Naviaddress

Naviaddress (NAVI) is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

Naviaddress can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

