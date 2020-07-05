NavCoin (NAV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $80,965.00

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. NavCoin has a market cap of $7.99 million and approximately $80,965.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NavCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001281 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex and LiteBit.eu. In the last seven days, NavCoin has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NavCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008025 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000485 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000589 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00032201 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About NavCoin

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 69,029,795 coins. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin . The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org . NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, cfinex, Poloniex, Binance, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NavCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NavCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.