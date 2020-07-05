Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Analysts expect Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Nasdaq reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $6.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 3,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $419,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $355,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,406 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,714. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $123.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.