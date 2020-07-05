NaPoleonX (NPX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.70 Million

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One NaPoleonX token can now be purchased for $0.0697 or 0.00000772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and IDAX. NaPoleonX has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $1,735.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.22 or 0.01707525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00170570 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00052153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000184 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00108141 BTC.

About NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX launched on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,320,139 tokens. NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NaPoleonX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

