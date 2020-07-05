NAGA (NGC) Market Cap Reaches $3.13 Million

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. One NAGA token can now be bought for about $0.0435 or 0.00000482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Upbit and IDEX. In the last seven days, NAGA has traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $3,845.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00045125 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.12 or 0.05145155 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00018035 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00053310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002387 BTC.

About NAGA

NGC is a token. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Sistemkoin, IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

