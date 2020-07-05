Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.52.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Shares of MYGN traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $11.58. 1,214,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,651. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $48.40.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.