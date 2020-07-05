Myokardia Inc Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($6.99) Per Share (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Myokardia in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($6.99) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Myokardia alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MYOK. Cowen increased their price objective on Myokardia from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Myokardia from $90.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Myokardia from $90.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Myokardia from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

Myokardia stock opened at $94.11 on Friday. Myokardia has a 12 month low of $42.65 and a 12 month high of $126.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 2.31.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.14).

In other news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 1,000 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $61,321.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,833.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,434 shares of company stock worth $5,119,583 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the first quarter worth $307,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Myokardia by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Myokardia by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 73,723 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Myokardia by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 256,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,005,000 after buying an additional 40,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Myokardia by 11.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.