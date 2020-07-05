Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MORF has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of MORF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.98. 62,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,417. Morphic has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $796.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morphic will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 6,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $135,958.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,915.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $583,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,229.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,853. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 326.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. 57.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

