Morgan Stanley Reiterates Sell Rating for Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TELL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of TELL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,904,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,799,742. The firm has a market cap of $283.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $9.28.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 494.44% and a negative return on equity of 83.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. State Street Corp raised its position in Tellurian by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 537,653 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Tellurian by 240.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 114,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 80,936 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

