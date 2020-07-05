Morgan Stanley Boosts Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Price Target to $38.00

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $32.50 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on REG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE REG opened at $45.73 on Thursday. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $70.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average of $50.96.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,367 shares in the company, valued at $997,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 727,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,762,833.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 15,700.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

