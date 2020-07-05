Monolith (TKN) Price Reaches $0.33 on Exchanges

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Monolith token can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00003685 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $10.89 million and approximately $66,274.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00044984 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.86 or 0.05111342 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002728 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017783 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00053029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002397 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Bancor Network, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

