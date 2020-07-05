Monetha (MTH) Market Cap Reaches $3.16 Million

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Monetha token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. Monetha has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $207,858.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00045037 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.58 or 0.05067414 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002732 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00018058 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00053358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002396 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Monetha

