Monero (XMR) Price Hits $63.36

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $67.78 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $63.36 or 0.00702397 BTC on exchanges including Bisq, OKEx, Binance and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Monero has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004016 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,620,840 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Bitlish, Kraken, BTC Trade UA, Braziliex, Poloniex, Nanex, Exmo, Ovis, CoinEx, Liquid, Gate.io, Binance, Bisq, Huobi, TradeOgre, Crex24, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Coinbe, Bithumb, DragonEX, Coinut, OpenLedger DEX, BTC-Alpha, Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, OKEx, Coinroom, Coindeal, BitBay, Livecoin, B2BX, Exrates, Graviex, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Bittrex, SouthXchange, Bitbns, Bitfinex and Tux Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.