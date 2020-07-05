Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Michaels Companies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MIK traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,495,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,127,332. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.71. Michaels Companies has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.57). Michaels Companies had a net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Michaels Companies will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Michaels Companies by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Michaels Companies by 31.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Michaels Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.