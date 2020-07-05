MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MTG. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Compass Point cut their price objective on MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $13.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of MGIC Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.72.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.61 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Jodee A. Kozlak acquired 5,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,940,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,674,000 after buying an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 4,812.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 152,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 148,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 812.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 444,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 396,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

