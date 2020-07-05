Metaverse ETP Tops One Day Trading Volume of $432,518.00 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.0976 or 0.00001079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $7.66 million and approximately $432,518.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.46 or 0.02493240 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011056 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00062080 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 78,499,947 coins and its circulating supply is 78,499,842 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.