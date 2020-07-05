Metal (MTL) Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. Metal has a market capitalization of $19.80 million and $2.59 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003346 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Metal has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00044984 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.86 or 0.05111342 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002728 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017783 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00053029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031492 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011068 BTC.

Metal Profile

MTL is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

