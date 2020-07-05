Metadium 24 Hour Volume Reaches $487,697.00 (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Metadium token can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, Bytex, Kucoin and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Metadium has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. Metadium has a market cap of $9.14 million and $487,697.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.26 or 0.01693591 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00170405 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00051861 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000184 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00108668 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bytex, Hotbit, Kucoin and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

