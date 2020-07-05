Mesoblast limited Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Mesoblast in a research note issued on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the year.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 197.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Shares of MESO stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 3.51. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $20.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 93.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 35,777 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 111.8% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 27,975 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

