Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

MRSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.10.

Shares of MRSN opened at $22.10 on Thursday. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.18% and a negative net margin of 6,099.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 3,445,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $32,492,639.81. Following the purchase, the director now owns 538,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,988.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 20,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $177,769.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 295.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

