Mercury Reaches Market Cap of $686,141.55 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One Mercury token can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. Mercury has a total market cap of $686,141.55 and $1,087.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.04 or 0.01693683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00170359 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00051853 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000183 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00108730 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury launched on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

