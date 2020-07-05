Melon (MLN) Price Reaches $13.39 on Top Exchanges

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Melon has a total market cap of $16.74 million and approximately $200,245.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon token can now be bought for about $13.39 or 0.00148123 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Melon has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00044993 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $463.31 or 0.05123374 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002730 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017814 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00053113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002402 BTC.

About Melon

Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The official website for Melon is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

